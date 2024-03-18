Apple Responds to EU Digital Markets Act Compliance Criticism

Usman Qureshi
6 hours ago

Apple has once again found itself in the spotlight as it responds to criticism regarding its adherence to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Reuters is reporting.

EU Digital Markets Act

Introduced on March 7, the DMA imposes a comprehensive set of regulations on major tech players, including Apple, Google, Amazon, TikTok’s ByteDance, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.

In recent weeks, Apple has rolled out various changes to align with DMA requirements, such as permitting app developers to distribute their products directly to consumers and allowing app distribution within the EU outside of the confines of the App Store.

During a day-long hearing organized by the European Commission, Apple’s legal representative, Kyle Andeer, underscored the company’s commitment to compliance with the DMA.

He emphasized that Apple’s actions were guided by both legal obligations and the company’s core values, which prioritize user experience. While addressing concerns raised by app developers, business users, and competitors, Andeer stressed Apple’s meticulous approach to redesigning its systems to ensure compliance with the DMA regulations.

He further highlighted that Apple’s focus on maintaining the quality of user experience remains central to its strategy amid the regulatory changes brought about by the DMA.

Ios 17 hero

In the coming days, other major tech players, including Meta Platforms, Amazon, Google, ByteDance, and Microsoft, are slated to present their compliance strategies in separate hearings organized by the European Commission.

It is crucial for these companies to demonstrate adherence to the DMA, as failure to comply could lead to significant penalties, including fines amounting to as much as 10% of their global annual turnover.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Prime Video Signs ‘Beast Games’ Show from Mr. Beast

Prime Video has announced "Beast Games” is coming, a reality competition series by YouTube sensation MrBeast. The show, drawing inspiration from MrBeast's successful YouTube format, will feature 1,000 contestants competing for a massive $5 million cash prize, the largest ever offered in television and streaming history. Set to host and executive produce the series, MrBeast...
Austin Blake
3 hours ago

Walmart ‘Rollback Event’ Celebrates 30 Years in Canada

Walmart Canada announced on Monday it is celebrating its 30 year milestone in the country, after launching stores back in 1994. To kick off the big anniversary, Walmart will launch a 30th Anniversary Rollback Event, offering savings of 30% or more, which have been available since March 7. "I want to thank Canadians for the...
John Quintet
6 hours ago