Autocorrect Bug Plagues iOS 17.4, Users Await Fix from Apple

Apple has recently rolled out iOS 17.4, aiming to comply with Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). However, the update also promised bug fixes, yet it seems to have introduced a new problem for users.

Numerous complaints have flooded in over the past days, with users reporting that their autocorrect feature has ceased to function properly following the update (via svetapple.sk).

Even though users have confirmed having the feature enabled in settings, it fails to correct their typing.

This issue has been observed across various iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Despite having multiple devices to test, the malfunction remains consistent.

Determining the exact cause of the bug remains elusive. It’s uncertain whether it’s specific to certain models or merely a coincidence. Nonetheless, the volume of complaints regarding malfunctioning autocorrect settings is unprecedented.

For those affected, troubleshooting options are limited. Even restarting the iPhone hasn’t provided a solution. The only recourse at present is to wait for the next iOS update.

Apple is already in the process of testing iOS 17.4.1, a patch update aimed at addressing this and potentially other issues. The update is expected to roll out within the next week.