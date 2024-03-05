You Can Now Download iOS 17.4 for iPhone and More

Apple has released iOS/iPadOS 17.4 for iPhone and iPad and more for download on Tuesday. Also available are iOS/iPadOS 16.7.6 and iOS/iPadOS 15.8.2 for older devices.

This update brings new emoji, transcripts in Apple Podcasts, other new features and bug fixes. The update is coming in at 1.68 GB or so for the iPhone and is available now in Canada.

Here’s what’s new in iOS 17.4 according to Apple:

Emoji Updates:

Addition of new emojis including mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads.

Enhanced 18 people and body emojis with the option to face them in either direction.

Apple Podcasts Improvements:

Introduction of transcripts for episodes in English, Spanish, French, and German, syncing text with audio.

Full episode texts are now searchable, can be used to jump to specific points, and are compatible with accessibility features like Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver.

General Enhancements and Bug Fixes:

Music recognition feature now allows adding identified songs to Apple Music Playlists, Library, and Apple Music Classical.

Siri updated with an option to announce messages in any supported language.

Stolen Device Protection enhanced with an option for increased security across all locations.

Battery Health in Settings now displays battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Call Identification feature to show Apple-verified business names, logos, and department names when available.

Business updates in Messages for Business to provide reliable information for various transactions.

Introduction of Apple Cash virtual card numbers for payments at merchants not accepting Apple Pay, usable via Wallet or Safari AutoFill.

Resolution of an issue where contact pictures appeared blank in Find My.

Fix for a Dual SIM issue causing phone number changes from primary to secondary in group messaging.

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Direct download links below…

(Build 21E219) for:

