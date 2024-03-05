You Can Now Download iOS 17.4 for iPhone and More

Austin Blake
30 mins ago

Apple has released iOS/iPadOS 17.4 for iPhone and iPad and more for download on Tuesday. Also available are iOS/iPadOS 16.7.6 and iOS/iPadOS 15.8.2 for older devices.

This update brings new emoji, transcripts in Apple Podcasts, other new features and bug fixes. The update is coming in at 1.68 GB or so for the iPhone and is available now in Canada.

Here’s what’s new in iOS 17.4 according to Apple:

Emoji Updates:

  • Addition of new emojis including mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads.
  • Enhanced 18 people and body emojis with the option to face them in either direction.

Apple Podcasts Improvements:

  • Introduction of transcripts for episodes in English, Spanish, French, and German, syncing text with audio.
  • Full episode texts are now searchable, can be used to jump to specific points, and are compatible with accessibility features like Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver.

General Enhancements and Bug Fixes:

  • Music recognition feature now allows adding identified songs to Apple Music Playlists, Library, and Apple Music Classical.
  • Siri updated with an option to announce messages in any supported language.
  • Stolen Device Protection enhanced with an option for increased security across all locations.
  • Battery Health in Settings now displays battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.
  • Call Identification feature to show Apple-verified business names, logos, and department names when available.
  • Business updates in Messages for Business to provide reliable information for various transactions.
  • Introduction of Apple Cash virtual card numbers for payments at merchants not accepting Apple Pay, usable via Wallet or Safari AutoFill.
  • Resolution of an issue where contact pictures appeared blank in Find My.
  • Fix for a Dual SIM issue causing phone number changes from primary to secondary in group messaging.

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Direct download links below…

  • iOS 15.8.2 (Build 19H384) for:
    • iPad mini 4 (Wi-Fi) (iPad5,1) — Download
    • iPad mini 4 (Cellular) (iPad5,2) — Download
    • iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad5,3) — Download
    • iPad Air 2 (Cellular) (iPad5,4) — Download
    • iPhone 6s (iPhone8,1) — Download
    • iPhone 6s Plus (iPhone8,2) — Download
    • iPhone SE (iPhone8,4) — Download
    • iPhone 7 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,1) — Download
    • iPhone 7 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,2) — Download
    • iPhone 7 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,3) — Download
    • iPhone 7 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone9,4) — Download
    • iPod touch 7G (iPod9,1) — Download
  • iOS 16.7.6 (Build 20H320) for:
    • iPad Pro (9.7”, Wi-Fi) (iPad6,3) — Download
    • iPad Pro (9.7”, Cellular) (iPad6,4) — Download
    • iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,7) — Download
    • iPad Pro (Cellular) (iPad6,8) — Download
    • iPad 5 (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,11) — Download
    • iPad 5 (Cellular) (iPad6,12) — Download
    • iPhone 8 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,1) — Download
    • iPhone 8 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,2) — Download
    • iPhone X (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,3) — Download
    • iPhone 8 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,4) — Download
    • iPhone 8 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,5) — Download
    • iPhone X (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,6) — Download
  • iOS 17.4 (Build 21E219) for:

…developing, refresh for updates

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple’s 2024 Spring Collection for iPhone and Apple Watch is Here

On top of launching its new M3 MacBook Air lineup today, Apple has also unveiled a new spring collection for its iPhone Silicon Case and also various Apple Watch Bands. Below you can see a breakdown of what’s available today: iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe - $69 Soft Mint Sunshine Light Blue Pink Sport...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Apple Cuts the Price of M2 MacBook Air in Canada

After Apple revealed its M3 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air today, the company also cut the price of older M2 models. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air pricing in Canada is now as follows: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256 SSD: $1,299 (was $1,499 at launch) 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512 SSD: $1,549...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Apple Unveils M3 MacBook Air, Pre-Order Now in Canada

As expected, Apple has revealed an update for the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch MacBook Air, updating the laptop with its M3 chip. Apple made the announcement on Monday in a press release. The update brings a 60% performance boost compared to the M1 chip and is 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. Apple wants...
Gary Ng
1 day ago