Apple’s Hilarious New Ad Showcases iPhone 15’s Ample Storage

Usman Qureshi
7 hours ago

Apple’s new ad takes a humorous approach to spotlighting the storage capabilities of the iPhone 15 series, emphasizing the 128GB storage capacity available on the base model.

New Apple Funny Ad

Titled ‘Don’t Let Me Go,’ the ad shows a man scrolling through his photo gallery while each image ‘sings’ a snippet of “Don’t Let Go” by Terrace Martin, Mr. Talkbox, and PJ Morton.

Despite the jovial melody, the man hesitates to delete any of his cherished photos. The ad concludes with the tagline “Lots of storage for lots of photos.”

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models come equipped with a baseline 128GB of storage. However, for users requiring additional space, Apple offers upgrade options to 256GB and 512GB. Moreover, for the iPhone 15 Pro, there’s an option for a massive 1TB of storage.

Stepping up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max models, users benefit from a doubled initial storage capacity of 256GB. Similar to the Pro models, they also have the choice to upgrade to 512GB or opt for the colossal 1TB storage option.

This advertisement is part of Apple’s ongoing marketing efforts to showcase the capabilities and features of its latest iPhone lineup.

By infusing humor into the narrative, Apple aims to engage its audience while emphasizing the ample storage capacity available on the iPhone 15 series. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

YouTube video

