First Microsoft Surface PCs with Copilot AI Buttons are Here

Microsoft’s first Surface PCs with a dedicated Copilot AI button on keyboards are here, but they are geared towards the enterprise.

On Thursday, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business with Copilot buttons on the keyboard.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business features Intel Core Ultra processors and brings 5G connectivity to the Intel platform for the first time. This PC goes from tablet to a full laptop and has Microsoft Copilot and Windows 11 Pro.

This device has the “best display we’ve ever shipped on a Surface Pro,” says Microsoft, noting it’s now 33% brighter with a higher contrast ratio, to go with a custom durable anti-reflective coating. There’s also a new Ultrawide Studio Camera for video calls on the front, with 114 degrees field of view and 1440p video quality.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors. Options include a 13.5 or 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with anti-reflective and adaptive colour technology, with the reflections reduced by up to 50%. This Surface laptop get a new Studio Camera that supports 1080p video capture.

In Canada and the U.S., there are options on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 6 that includes an integrated smart card reader, helpful for industries that need high security.

Accessibility is improved in these new enterprise Surface PCs, with Copilot now able to assist in turning on various features by asking it. There’s also a new Surface Pro Keyboard with bold keyset, while Microsoft Adaptive Accessories are now available for commercial customers.

Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business are available for pre-order today, with a launch slated for April 9.