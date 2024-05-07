iOS 17.5 RC Download and More Released for Developers

After unveiling its new Sonos app and web controller last month, you can now download the all-new Sonos app for iPhone and Android today. Instead of the tan icon colour, it's now black. The mobile app was re-written from the ground up and is easier to use, making it far more convenient to control your...
Apple today unveiled its new M4 chip, powering its newest iPad Pro models. Here’s an overview of this newest version of Apple Silicon and what makes it so great. “The new iPad Pro with M4 is a great example of how building best-in-class custom silicon enables breakthrough products,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president...
Google has officially announced its Pixel 8a smartphone, its entry smartphone that it says delivers a blend of delight, power, and advanced AI capabilities. The company says the Pixel 8a features superb photography functions, swift AI-based features (Gemini is here!), and high-level security measures, all available at a competitive price. Google is calling the Pixel...