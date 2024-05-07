iOS 17.5 RC Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has had a busy Tuesday, revealing new iPad Air and iPad Pro updates.

Now, we’re getting the Release Candidate (RC) versions of iOS 17.5 and more for developers. Here’s what’s available for download as of writing:

Xcode 15.4 RC (15F31c)

iOS 17.5 RC (21F79)

iPadOS 17.5 RC (21F79)

tvOS 17.5 RC (21L569)

visionOS 1.2 beta 5 (21O5587a)

watchOS 10.5 RC (21T575)

iOS 16.7.8 RC (20H343)

iPadOS 16.7.8 RC (20H343)

The next iPhone and watchOS updates will bring support for Apple’s newest Pride watch faces. Expect equivalent versions for public beta testers to arrive shortly.