Nintendo Canada Partners with Marble Slab Creamery, Creating Princess Peach Showtime! Treat

Steve Vegvari
3 hours ago

Nintendo Canada and Marble Slab Creamery are partnering in celebration of the March 22 launch of Princess Peach Showtime!

Starting on April 1st, Canadians can pick up a ‘It’s Showtime! Tasty Creation’ dessert at participating Marble Slab Creamery locations. According to Nintendo Canada, the “limited-edition” treat is a peach and strawberry swirl-flavoured ice cream cake.

Princess Peach Showtime! arrives on Nintendo Switch on Friday, March 22. The Peach-centric game sees the titular hero embark on an adventure at the Spark Theatre. It’s here that Princess Peach must face Grape and the Sour Bunch. With the help of Stella, Princess Peach uses an array of skills given by dressing up in costumes to save the theatre.

Reviews for Princess Peach Showtime! have already begun to flood the internet, leading to an early 75 on Metacritic as of the time of writing. On top of other major titles such as Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the Nintendo Switch continues to deliver quality experiences in the early months of 2024.

On  April 5th, 6th, 13th, and 14th, players can head to select Marble Slab Creamery locations and play a demo of the game. A demo booth will be set up at participating locations across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Check here for exact locations.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple’s iPhone Team Talks iPhone, Filmed on iPhone at Apple Park

Tech reviewer Brian Tong has shared a unique video filmed at Apple Park, which included speaking with various executives and engineers from the iPhone team, including Greg “Joz” Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Tong outfitted a custom iPhone rig on a golf cart, while being driven around Apple Park. We hear some...
John Quintet
19 hours ago