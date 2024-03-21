Nintendo Canada Partners with Marble Slab Creamery, Creating Princess Peach Showtime! Treat

Nintendo Canada and Marble Slab Creamery are partnering in celebration of the March 22 launch of Princess Peach Showtime!

Starting on April 1st, Canadians can pick up a ‘It’s Showtime! Tasty Creation’ dessert at participating Marble Slab Creamery locations. According to Nintendo Canada, the “limited-edition” treat is a peach and strawberry swirl-flavoured ice cream cake.

Princess Peach Showtime! arrives on Nintendo Switch on Friday, March 22. The Peach-centric game sees the titular hero embark on an adventure at the Spark Theatre. It’s here that Princess Peach must face Grape and the Sour Bunch. With the help of Stella, Princess Peach uses an array of skills given by dressing up in costumes to save the theatre.

Reviews for Princess Peach Showtime! have already begun to flood the internet, leading to an early 75 on Metacritic as of the time of writing. On top of other major titles such as Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the Nintendo Switch continues to deliver quality experiences in the early months of 2024.

On April 5th, 6th, 13th, and 14th, players can head to select Marble Slab Creamery locations and play a demo of the game. A demo booth will be set up at participating locations across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Check here for exact locations.