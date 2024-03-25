iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal Major Upgrades, New Features [VIDEO]

Exciting news for Apple enthusiasts as leaks regarding the upcoming iPhone 16 and 16 Pro flood the tech sphere. Anticipated to launch in the coming months, these devices promise significant updates and improvements.

In a new video published by popular YouTube channel Max Tech, 9 new iPhone 16 Pro features and updates leaked over the past few weeks have been discussed in detail.

Here’s what we know so far:

Ultra-Thin Bezel Technology: Through Border Reduction Structure Technology (BRS), Apple aims to minimize the bottom bezel, resulting in thinner bezels on all sides. This innovation could expand screen sizes up to 6.3 and 6.9 inches for the new Pro models. Camera and Design Changes: Schematics of the iPhone 16 Pro hint at a substantial camera bump, accommodating a 5x telephoto prism camera. Additionally, users can expect a larger action button and a new capacitive capture button for a DSLR-like photography experience. Camera Aperture Improvements: The iPhone 16 Pro models will boast enhanced aperture across all rear cameras, promising superior low-light performance and improved background blur effects. Display Tech Upgrades: Apple is reportedly integrating Samsung’s 13th generation Super AMOLED panel technology (M13) into the iPhone 16 Pro models. This upgrade is anticipated to deliver significant advancements in brightness and energy efficiency. iPhone 16 Design Confirmation: Recent leaks have solidified the design of the iPhone 16, showcasing dual cameras with a centrally located microphone and an external flash. New Colour Options: Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models will introduce two new colour options: Desert Titanium and Titanium Gray, offering users more customization choices. Battery Health and Longevity: Apple is rumored to implement stacked cell technology in the iPhone 16 Pro models, promising improved battery health and longevity. Super Zoom Camera Potential: The iPhone 16 Pro Max might incorporate a super zoom camera feature, contingent upon Samsung’s approval to utilize their Periscope camera patent. Under-Display Face ID Delay: Apple’s under-display Face ID technology might face delays, possibly postponing its debut until the iPhone 18 Pro in 2026. This delay could impact expectations for a hole-punch camera design.

Check out the following video and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.