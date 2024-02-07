iPhone 16 Models Reported to Feature Enhanced Batteries

Recent speculation suggests the iPhone 16 lineup could undergo significant changes in battery capacity, according to a user known as “Majin Bu,” MacRumors is reporting.

As per Majin Bu’s post on X, both the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to receive upgrades in battery size compared to their predecessors.

However, the iPhone 16 Plus might experience a reduction in battery capacity. Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to transition from the L-shaped battery design to a standard rectangular one.

Here’s a breakdown of the rumored changes:

iPhone 15 Lineup (2023) Battery Capacities:

Standard: 3,349 mAh

Plus: 4,383 mAh

Pro Max: 4,422 mAh

iPhone 16 Lineup (2024) Battery Capacities:

Standard: 3,561 mAh (+6%)

Plus: 4,006 mAh (-9%)

Pro Max: 4,676 mAh (+5%)

Notably, Majin Bu did not provide insights into the battery specifications of the iPhone 16 Pro. Also, the reason behind the discrepancy in battery sizes between the iPhone 16 models remains undisclosed.

While Majin Bu is often regarded as a reliable source for Apple-related information, their credibility is not absolute. Therefore, it’s advisable to approach this rumor with a degree of skepticism until further details emerge.