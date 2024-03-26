Apple Hit with New Consumer Lawsuits Amid Antitrust Allegations

In the wake of a sweeping antitrust case brought forth by the U.S. Justice Department and 15 states against Apple, the tech giant is facing a new wave of consumer lawsuits alleging monopolistic practices.

According to a Reuters report, at least three proposed class actions have been filed in federal courts in California and New Jersey, with iPhone owners accusing Apple of artificially inflating product costs through anticompetitive behavior.

Echoing the Justice Department’s claims, these lawsuits assert that Apple’s actions stifled innovation in messaging apps and digital wallets, ultimately hindering market competition.

Apple has refuted the government’s accusations but has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the consumer lawsuits.

Steve Berman, an attorney from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, representing one of the new cases, expressed satisfaction with the alignment of their approach with the DOJ’s stance.

While attorneys behind the other lawsuits remain silent, Apple faces an escalating legal battle on multiple fronts, with existing private lawsuits challenging its business practices also underway. In February, a judge ruled that Apple must confront a class action representing millions of consumers alleging app market monopoly.

Despite Apple’s denial of these claims, Hagens Berman has previously secured substantial settlements from the company in cases related to ebook pricing and app store policies.

A 2022 study conducted by a University of Buffalo law school professor highlights the potential of private antitrust class actions to uncover broader wrongdoing and secure substantial recoveries, surpassing the impact of government cases.