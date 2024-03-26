Apple Announces WWDC 2024 Dates: June 10-14

Apple has announced the dates for its annual developer conference, WWDC, set for June 10-14.

The company’s annual keynote will take place at Apple Park on Monday, June 10. Apple is inviting developers to join in-person for an all-day event at the headquarters.

Join us online for the biggest developer event of the year. Be there for the unveiling of the latest Apple platforms, technologies, and tools. Learn how to create and elevate your apps and games. Engage with Apple designers and engineers and connect with the worldwide developer community. All online and at no cost.

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, in a statement. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Apple says it will announce winners of its Swift Student Challenge, a program aimed at encouraging emerging developers, this week. Applicants for this year’s challenge will be notified of their status on March 28, with 50 winners getting a chance to visit Apple Park for a three-day experience.

