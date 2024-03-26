Koodo Now Offering $34/50GB Plan for Some Existing Customers

If you’re a customer with Telus-owned Koodo, you may want to check your account online for some new plans.

Right now, some existing Koodo customers are seeing a $34/50GB 4G plan available in online self-serve. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging, plus Premium Voicemail as a free perk (it really should just be included).

Here are plans seen as being made available to existing Koodo customers right now, according to various RFD members:

$30/30GB

$35/40GB

$35/50GB

$40/50GB

$45/60GB

$50/70GB 5G

You’ll notice there’s also a $30/30GB plan being made available to some existing customers as well.

Earlier this month, Koodo debuted this $34/50GB plan on its website and it’s still there as of writing. But it’s only for new customers and not existing ones. Yes, overages are still billed at $130/1GB.

Why is Koodo offering these sweeter deals to existing customers? We told you earlier this month Koodo is increasing the price of its $29/30GB Black Friday plan (2023) already by $6 per month, up to $35/month. That likely has angered some customers and these existing offers might be one last ditch effort to stop customers from jumping ship.

Again, your best bet is to log into Koodo self serve to see what’s available for your account. Share what you’re seeing in the comments below.

Seeing plan changes or price increases on your bill statement? Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share the news with the community.