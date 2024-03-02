Koodo Joins Rivals with $34/50GB Plan and Extra Perk

Alrighty, as expected Telus-owned Koodo has joined the mix with Fido and Koodo, debuting a $34/50GB plan again.

Fido and Virgin Plus were the first to bring back the $34/50GB plan from Boxing Week on Friday, and Koodo matched on Saturday.

Koodo’s $34/50GB plan has 4G speeds and replaces the $39/30GB plan from before. You also get 1 free perk of either rollover data or unlimited long distance pack.

It seems like Koodo just flicked the switch from Boxing Week to bring back the $34/50GB plan, as the expiry date says January 3, 2024 (insert Nelson GIF, “ha-ha!”).

The only other plan Koodo has is a $50/60GB 5G plan (aside from the basic entry plans).

Again, Fido, Virgin and Koodo adding this $34/50GB plan still does not include the U.S. roaming option, as we’re seeing with Public Mobile (until Monday) and Freedom Mobile. We have still yet to see a ‘Big 3’ postpaid flanker brand offer a Canada-US plan.