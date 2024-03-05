Koodo Price Increase Coming for $29 Black Friday Plan

Last fall, Telus-owned Koodo debuted some Black Friday plans alongside its rivals, including a $29 per month plan with 30GB of data.

Four months later, Koodo has notified customers of a price increase already on this $29 plan, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada. Koodo noted an update on customer billing statements, noting beginning in April 2024, the price increase will go from $29 to $35 per month (a 21% increase).

Koodo details if customers do not agree to this change, they can cancel their service without penalty within 30 days of the effective date of change.

Right now, Koodo has $34/50GB plan with a free perk, which is also being offered by Fido and Virgin Plus.

For those affected by the price change, they will be paying $35 for 30GB of data. If you are someone that received this notice, you’re better off switching to the $34/50GB plan, or to Freedom Mobile’s same plan that includes U.S. data roaming.

Earlier today, Telus-owned Public Mobile ended its $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan (they removed the U.S. roaming portion). Public Mobile launched a $39/60GB Canada-US plan instead.