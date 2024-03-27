New on Crave: April 2024

Bell Media’s Crave has announced its list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming service in April 2024.

Some top highlights this month include HBO Originals The Synanon and The Sympathizer, along with the Max Original series Conan O’Brien Must Go, plus the movie streaming premiere of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You on April 26.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Crave in April 2024 below:

HBO and Max

  • HBO’s THE SYNANON FIX, Season 1, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*(April 1)
  • Max’s TOKYO VICE Season 2, Episode 10  *Season Finale* (April 4)
  • HBO’s ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US (April 6)
  • HBO’s THE REGIME, Season 1, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (April 7)
  • HBO’s CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Season 12, Episode 10 *Series Finale* (April 7)
  • HBO Documentary BRANDY HELLVILLE: THE CULT OF FAST FASHION (April 9)
  • HBO’s THE SYMPATHIZER, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (April 14)
  • HBO Documentary AN AMERICAN BOMBING: THE ROAD TO APRIL 19TH (April 16)
  • Max’s CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO Season 1, Episode 1- 4*CONFIDENTIAL *Series Premiere*(April 18)
  • HBO’s THE JINX – PART TWO, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*(April 21)
  • HBO’s THE SYNANON FIX, Season 1, Episode 4  *Season Finale* (April 22)
  • HBO’s WE’RE HERE Season 4 Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (April 26) 

Movies

  • LITTLE JESUS  (April 1)
  • YEAR OF THE EVERLASTING STORM (April 5)
  • EMPIRE OF LIGHT (April 5)
  • THE MENU (April 5)
  • SHARKNADO (April 5)
  • SHARKNADO 2: THE SECOND ONE (April 5)
  • SHARKNADO 3: OH HELL NO (April 5)
  • SHARKNADO 4: THE 4TH AWAKENS (April 5)
  • SHARKNADO 5: GLOBAL SWARMING (April 5)
  • THE LAST SHARKNADO: IT’S ABOUT TIME  (April 5)
  • SPENCER (April 5)
  • TITANE (April 5)
  • HANDS THAT BIND *Canadian Title* (April 5)
  • KONG: SKULL ISLAND (+ Starz) (April 5)
  • GODZILLA (2014) (+ Starz)  (April 5)
  • RIO  (+ Starz) (April 5)
  • THE POD GENERATION (April 12)
  • BILLBOARD DAD (+ Starz)  (April 12)
  • PASSPORT TO PARIS (+ Starz)  (April 12)
  • SWITCHING GOALS (+ Starz)  (April 12)
  • TO GRANDMOTHER’S HOUSE WE GO (+ Starz)  (April 12)
  • SURF’S UP  (+ Starz)  (April 14)
  • MUPPETS FROM SPACE  (+ Starz) (April 14)
  • PREY (ENGLISH) (April 19)
  • PREY (COMANCHE) (April 19)
  • PINEAPPLE EXPRESS  (+ Starz) (April 19)
  • SEUSS’ HORTON HEARS A WHO! (+ Starz) (April 19)
  • DEAD MAN’S HAND (April 19)
  • ACID (April 19)DOWN LOW (April 26)
  • FLOAT *Canadian Title* (April 26)
  • ANYONE BUT YOU (April 26)

Highlighted Programming

  • CTV Original SIGHT UNSEEN Season 1 *Canadian Title* ( April 5)
  • THE GARFIELD SHOW Season 3 (April 6)
  • LEGION *Seasons 1-3* (April 12)
  • Crave Original THE TRADES Season 1, Episode 7-8 *Season finale* *Canadian Title* (April 12)
  • FOX BADGER FAMILY (April 13)
  • Crave Original EVOLVING VEGAN Season 2, Episode 1 *Canadian Title* (April 16)
  • Crave Original WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL) Season 2, Episode 1 *Canadian Title* (April 19)
  • CTV Original COMFORT FOOD WITH SPENCER WATTS Season 2 *Canadian Title* (April 19)
  • RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 16, Episode 16 *Season Finale* (April 19)
  • PAT THE DOG Season 2 (April 20)
  • THOMAS & FRIENDS: ALL ENGINES GO Season 1-2 (April 27)

STARZ

  • MARY & GEORGE Season 1, Episode 1 (April 5)
  • ONE RANGER (April 5)
  • 13 GOING ON 30 (April 5)
  • ADVENTURES IN PUBLIC SCHOOL (April 5)
  • DEAR DAVID (April 12)
  • SEX AND THE CITY: THE MOVIE (April 12)
  • THE OTHER GUYS (April 13)
  • AMERICAN WOMAN *Canadian Title* (April 19)
  • RUMBLE THROUGH THE DARK (April 19)
  • MASTER & COMMANDER: THE FAR SIDE OF THE WORLD (April 19)
  • OPEN SEASON(April 19)
  • MANODROME (April 26)
  • BULL DURHAM (April 26)
  • BAD TEACHER (April 26)
  • LEONARD COHEN: I’M YOUR MAN (April 26)

Crave doesn’t list shows leaving in a list anymore–viewers need to visit the Crave website to see what’s leaving the platform.

