Bell Launches Crave on Prime Video Channels

Earlier this month, Bell Media announced it would soon bring its Crave streaming service to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

As of today, the premium ad-free version of Crave is now available on Prime Video Channels. The plan costs $21.99/month in Canada and can be paid for through their Prime Video account (Amazon, essentially). This is an option for those with Amazon gift cards to use them towards Crave.

“We’re thrilled to be joining with Amazon to expand the reach of Crave,” said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media, back in the first week of February. “Making Crave available to as many Canadians as possible, on the service and device of their choosing, is a top priority for Bell Media.”

Back in January, Bell increased the price of Crave Premium from $19.99 to $21.99.

