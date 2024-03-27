New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2024

Paramount+ Canada has announced its new titles coming to the streaming service in April 2024. Highlights include the season 5 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, to go with an original series premiere of Dora, while the movie Which Brings Me to You arrives on April 19.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ Canada in April 2024, below:

Tuesday, April 2

  • A Quiet Place
  • Danger Force, New Episode Block (series)

Thursday, April 4

  • Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+ Original, Season Five Premiere

Friday, April 5

  • Caught in the Act, Season Two

Tuesday, April 9

  • Medium, Seasons 1-7
  • The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block

Wednesday, April 10

  • Dora, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 Premiere
  • The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount+ Original, Season 4 Premiere

Tuesday, April 16

  • Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block
  • The Score

Friday, April 19

  • Which Brings Me to You

Tuesday, April 23

  • Ridiculousness, Season 35

Thursday, April 25

  • The Painter

Friday, April 26

  • Knuckles, Paramount+ Original, Season Premiere

Tuesday, April 30

  • The Spiderwick Chronicles

Paramount+ recently announced the pricing for its new ad-supported tier, while noting a price increase is coming for its standard plan.

Mophie's Qi2 Wireless Chargers are Finally Here

Mophie has launched its latest product lineup featuring faster Qi2 wireless charging technology. The company first teased these products last fall at IFA Berlin, noting the new products would debut in Q1 2024. The lineup kicks off with the Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount (comes in white), priced at $69.95 USD. This device offers a...
Neuralink Opens Patient Registry in Canada

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has announced its Patient Registry has opened for Canadian residents, expanding outside the U.S. for the first time. This marks the next big step towards advancing brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies, says Neuralink. This expansion invites people with specific medical conditions to look into the possibility of participating in current and future clinical...
