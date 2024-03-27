New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2024

Paramount+ Canada has announced its new titles coming to the streaming service in April 2024. Highlights include the season 5 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, to go with an original series premiere of Dora, while the movie Which Brings Me to You arrives on April 19.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ Canada in April 2024, below:

Tuesday, April 2

A Quiet Place

Danger Force, New Episode Block (series)

Thursday, April 4

Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+ Original, Season Five Premiere

Friday, April 5

Caught in the Act, Season Two

Tuesday, April 9

Medium, Seasons 1-7

The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block

Wednesday, April 10

Dora, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 Premiere

The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount+ Original, Season 4 Premiere

Tuesday, April 16

Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block

The Score

Friday, April 19

Which Brings Me to You

Tuesday, April 23

Ridiculousness, Season 35

Thursday, April 25

The Painter

Friday, April 26

Knuckles, Paramount+ Original, Season Premiere

Tuesday, April 30

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Paramount+ recently announced the pricing for its new ad-supported tier, while noting a price increase is coming for its standard plan.