Paramount+ Canada Ad Plan Pricing Revealed; Standard Price Increasing

Paramount+ Canada has announced its new international ad-supported plan will launch in April priced at $6.99 CAD per month, or $61.99 CAD per year ($5.16/month).

This “Basic (with ads” plan comes after last year’s launch of a Premium tier. The ad-supported plan only allows streaming on one device at a time, with HD video quality. You can download shows for offline viewing.

“Our pricing strategy and a market-by-market approach to our offering is key to providing customers choice, flexibility and value. The ‘Premium’ tier has demonstrated great success in Canada, Australia and Latin America, and I am confident this offering will enable us to reach new subscribers in Europe, as well,” said Marco Nobili, EVP and International General Manager of Paramount+, in a statement.

“As we launch ‘Basic (with ads)’ in our international markets, we can also offer our incredible content at an even more competitive price to ultimately increase our reach and expand our advertising offerings to partners. The ‘Basic’ tier allows us to continue to lead on value by providing consumers an even more affordable entertainment choice for the entire family,” added Nobili.

Starting in April, the Standard plan in Canada will increase from $9.99/month to $10.99 CAD/month and $97.99 CAD per year (cheaper by $2). The Standard plan offers HD video quality, streaming on two devices at once and offline downloads.

Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99/month in Canada ($124.99 annually) and brings 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus streaming on four devices at once. Your best bet is to wait for Paramount’s annual Black Friday to get the best annual deal.