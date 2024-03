Apple Watch Series 8 just saw a major price cut at The Source, with both 41mm and 46mm GPS versions on sale.

According to The Source online, we’re seeing the following major discounts:

Stock is showing as available for both in-store and online, depending on configuration. Aluminium case Apple Watch models (silver/starlight/midnight) with various Sport Band colours (white/starlight/midnight) are available.

This is one of those buy now and think later deals. The latest Series 9 Apple Watch doesn’t have any major changes compared to the Series 8. It’s clear by now the best time to buy an Apple Watch is 1.5 years later or so. Good luck!