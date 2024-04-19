Freedom Mobile Expands Apple Watch Plans Nationwide with Extra Data

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has expanded its Apple Watch plan to now make it available nationwide, plus ramping up the data allotment.

Freedom Mobile has been texting customers according to iPhone in Canada readers, saying they “continue to make good on our promise to improve your service.”

The company has also increased the 1GB of Freedom data to 5GB, a free upgrade that also applies retroactively to all customers, including those on legacy $5/month Apple Watch plans.

Freedom’s Apple Watch plan costs $10 per month and includes 5GB of data, on top of your cellphone plan. Compared to Rogers, Telus and Bell Apple Watch plans? The ‘Big 3’ charges $15 per month.

Back in June 2020, Freedom Mobile first launched Apple Watch plans at $10/month with 1GB of data and the first three months free, for customers on a postpaid wireless plan.

Did you see your Apple Watch plan on Freedom Mobile get upgraded as well?

