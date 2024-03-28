Google’s Circle to Search Feature is Coming to Older Pixel Devices

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed in a recent post on X that the new AI-driven Circle to Search feature is coming soon to more Pixel devices.

The Circle to Search feature, initially introduced in January, is designed to simplify the search process by enabling users to seamlessly search for content directly from their device screens without the need to switch between applications.

This integration is currently only found in a handful of Pixel models, such as the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. But soon, this functional will expand to older devices like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, as well the budget-friendly Pixel 6A.

By providing users with intuitive search capabilities, the company seeks to streamline the search experience and empower users to access information effortlessly.

Debuting on the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search received acclaim for its intuitive functionality, allowing users to initiate searches by circling, highlighting, or scribbling over content on their screens.

However, Google’s ambitions for Circle to Search extend beyond its current capabilities.

Starting this week, we’re bringing Circle to Search to more Pixel and Samsung phones, foldables and tablets. And soon, you can use Circle to Search to instantly translate whatever’s on your screen without switching apps. pic.twitter.com/bgUcUh7K9v — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 27, 2024

The company is poised to enhance its functionality by introducing text translation directly on the screen, eliminating the need for cumbersome manual actions such as copy-and-paste or app switching.

This upcoming update will enable users to translate text seamlessly, offering a convenient solution for tasks like translating restaurant menus into different languages.

While Google continues to refine Circle to Search, its strategic partner Samsung is also embracing the potential of this feature.

Plans are underway to integrate Circle to Search into the Galaxy S23 lineup, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 through an upcoming software update, further expanding its reach and impact.