Google Introduces Circle to Search and AI-Powered Multisearch

Google is set to transform your search experience in 2024 with a couple of new updates: Circle to Search and an AI-powered multisearch experience.

Circle to Search is a novel way to search seamlessly on your Android phone screen. Whether circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping, find information effortlessly without switching apps.

The feature’s global launch starts on January 31, debuting on select premium Android smartphones like Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Building on 2022’s multisearch innovation in Lens, Google’s latest breakthrough in generative AI enhances multisearch for an easier exploration of the world. Simply point your camera, ask a question using the Google app, and get AI-powered insights that go beyond visual matches.

Imagine encountering an unknown board game at a yard sale. Take a picture, ask a question, and get an AI-powered overview, providing relevant information and supporting links.

This feature is available in English in the U.S., launching globally without Search Labs enrollment. The new experience integrates seamlessly with Circle to Search.

To experience Google’s cutting-edge search capabilities, enroll in Search Labs and opt into the Search Generative Experience (SGE) experiment.