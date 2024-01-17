Google Introduces Circle to Search and AI-Powered Multisearch

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

Google is set to transform your search experience in 2024 with a couple of new updates: Circle to Search and an AI-powered multisearch experience.

Google Search Updates

Circle to Search is a novel way to search seamlessly on your Android phone screen. Whether circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping, find information effortlessly without switching apps.

The feature’s global launch starts on January 31, debuting on select premium Android smartphones like Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Building on 2022’s multisearch innovation in Lens, Google’s latest breakthrough in generative AI enhances multisearch for an easier exploration of the world. Simply point your camera, ask a question using the Google app, and get AI-powered insights that go beyond visual matches.

Google Search

Imagine encountering an unknown board game at a yard sale. Take a picture, ask a question, and get an AI-powered overview, providing relevant information and supporting links.

This feature is available in English in the U.S., launching globally without Search Labs enrollment. The new experience integrates seamlessly with Circle to Search.

To experience Google’s cutting-edge search capabilities, enroll in Search Labs and opt into the Search Generative Experience (SGE) experiment.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Canadian Pricing

On Wednesday Samsung unveiled its newest Galaxy S24 series smartphone, revealing details of the new S24 Ultra and S24+. You can pre-order the new Galaxy S24 Series in Canada today, with a launch set for January 31, 2024. Pre-orders are available on Samsung's website, its Experience Stores, major carriers and retail partners across the country....
Austin Blake
57 mins ago

Epic Games to Fight Apple’s 27% ‘Tax’ on External Payments

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has criticized Apple for its new compliance plan, which he claims undermines a District Court's injunction. Sweeney expressed his concerns on X, stating that Apple's plan "totally undermines the order allowing 'buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to IAP [In-App...
John Quintet
1 hour ago