New on Prime Video Canada: April 2024

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in Canada for April 2024.
Highlights include the post-apocalyptic series Fallout, based on the popular video game franchise, to go with Luxe Listings Toronto, the romantic comedy Música and also The Beekeeper featuring Jason Statham. Oscar-nominated film The Zone of Interest also lands on Prime Video in April.
Check out the list of what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in April 2024 below:
April 1
LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori Season 4
Top Gear S14-S25
At Close Range
Breathless
Vampire’s Kiss
Eye of the Needle
Allan Quatermain & The Lost City of Gold
Not Without My Daughter
Bulletproof Monk
Blame it On Rio
Moby Dick
The Last Waltz
Dark Angel
Koyaanisqatsi
Flawless
Rolling Thunder
Bloodsport
Harley Davidson and The Marlboro Man
Class
The Party
Valley Girl
Flesh + Blood
The Train
Casino
Dr. Seuss: The Cat in the Hat
Warcraft
White Night
Dark Blue
April 2
Hello Kitty: Super Style! S12
April 3
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?
April 4
Musica (Amazon Original)
Rebel
April 5
How to Date Billy Walsh (Amazon Original)
Ambivalent
Kali
Checklist
Boycott
Header Bills
The Zone of Interest
Alex Rider Season 3 (Amazon Exclusive)
April 6
ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video
April 8
Bad Comment
April 9
Chicago PD S5-S6
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S2
April 10
Campi
April 11
Fallout (Amazon Original)
April 12
Hidden (Amazon Exclusive)
Cranky Decision
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S3
April 13
NWSL: Houston Dash v Washington Spirit
April 15
Chicago Fire S5-S7
Blindspot
Someone Special
April 16
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S4
April 18
Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Amazon Original)
Puppy Love (Exclusive Content)
A Tribe Called Judah
April 19
The Beekeeper
Wedding Night Blues
Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2
Demon Within
April 20
NWSL: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC
April 22
The Secret Life of Pets
April 24
Kim’s Convenience
My Spy
April 25
THEM: The Scare S2 (Amazon Original)
LOL: Last One Laughing Germany S5 (Amazon Original)
Tobe Live at Tokya Dome (Special Edition with Bonus Episode)