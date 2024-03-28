New on Prime Video Canada: April 2024

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in Canada for April 2024.

Highlights include the post-apocalyptic series Fallout, based on the popular video game franchise, to go with Luxe Listings Toronto, the romantic comedy Música and also The Beekeeper featuring Jason Statham. Oscar-nominated film The Zone of Interest also lands on Prime Video in April.

Check out the list of what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in April 2024 below:

April 1

LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori Season 4

Top Gear S14-S25

At Close Range

Breathless

Vampire’s Kiss

Eye of the Needle

Allan Quatermain & The Lost City of Gold

Not Without My Daughter

Bulletproof Monk

Blame it On Rio

Moby Dick

The Last Waltz

Dark Angel

Koyaanisqatsi

Flawless

Rolling Thunder

Bloodsport

Harley Davidson and The Marlboro Man

Class

The Party

Valley Girl

Flesh + Blood

The Train

Casino

Dr. Seuss: The Cat in the Hat

Warcraft

White Night

Dark Blue

April 2

Hello Kitty: Super Style! S12

April 3

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?

April 4

Musica (Amazon Original)

Rebel

April 5

How to Date Billy Walsh (Amazon Original)

Ambivalent

Kali

Checklist

Boycott

Header Bills

The Zone of Interest

Alex Rider Season 3 (Amazon Exclusive)

April 6

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video

April 8

Bad Comment

April 9

The Zone of Interest

Chicago PD S5-S6

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S2

April 10

Campi

April 11

Fallout (Amazon Original)

April 12

Hidden (Amazon Exclusive)

Cranky Decision

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S3

April 13

NWSL: Houston Dash v Washington Spirit

April 15

Chicago Fire S5-S7

Blindspot

Someone Special

April 16

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S4

April 18

Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Amazon Original)

Puppy Love (Exclusive Content)

A Tribe Called Judah

April 19

The Beekeeper

Wedding Night Blues

Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2

Demon Within

April 20

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC

April 22

The Secret Life of Pets

April 24

Kim’s Convenience

My Spy

April 25

THEM: The Scare S2 (Amazon Original)

LOL: Last One Laughing Germany S5 (Amazon Original)

Tobe Live at Tokya Dome (Special Edition with Bonus Episode)

Acma Game

Operation Valentine Hindi

April 26

Luxe Listings Toronto (Amazon Original)

Sayen: Desert Road (Amazon Original)

Sueltos En Los Cabos

Comedy Class

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Crossroads

Fool’s Day

April 27

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

April 28

The Contractor

April 29

Avatar Purusha Sequel

April 30

Firefly

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in April:

April 4

Jurassic World

April 10

Where The Crawdads Sing

April 23

Crank

April 25

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 30

Knocked Up

A Beautiful Mind

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Community S1-S6

Apollo 13

Liar Liar

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Bridesmaids

Jurassic Park

Desperately Seeking Susan

Mamma Mia

Featured Titles Coming in April to Prime Video Channels:

April 4

Star Trek: Discovery S5 on Paramount+

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 S12 on Citytv+

April 5

Mary & George S1 on STARZ

Megamind Rules! S1 on Teletoon+

April 8

When Calls the Heart S11 on Super Channel

April 11

Chucky S3B on STACKTV

April 14

The Sympathizer S1 on Crave

April 26