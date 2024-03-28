New on Prime Video Canada: April 2024

John Quintet
8 seconds ago

prime video 2024 april

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in Canada for April 2024.

Highlights include the post-apocalyptic series Fallout, based on the popular video game franchise, to go with Luxe Listings Toronto, the romantic comedy Música and also The Beekeeper featuring Jason Statham. Oscar-nominated film The Zone of Interest also lands on Prime Video in April.

Check out the list of what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in April 2024 below:

April 1

  • LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori Season 4
  • Top Gear S14-S25
  • At Close Range
  • Breathless
  • Vampire’s Kiss
  • Eye of the Needle
  • Allan Quatermain & The Lost City of Gold
  • Not Without My Daughter
  • Bulletproof Monk
  • Blame it On Rio
  • Moby Dick
  • The Last Waltz
  • Dark Angel
  • Koyaanisqatsi
  • Flawless
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Bloodsport
  • Harley Davidson and The Marlboro Man
  • Class
  • The Party
  • Valley Girl
  • Flesh + Blood
  • The Train
  • Casino
  • Dr. Seuss: The Cat in the Hat
  • Warcraft
  • White Night
  • Dark Blue

April 2

  • Hello Kitty: Super Style! S12

April 3

  • Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?

April 4

  • Musica (Amazon Original)
  • Rebel

April 5

  • How to Date Billy Walsh (Amazon Original)
  • Ambivalent
  • Kali
  • Checklist
  • Boycott
  • Header Bills
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Alex Rider Season 3 (Amazon Exclusive)

April 6

  • ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video

April 8

  • Bad Comment

April 9

  • The Zone of Interest
  • Chicago PD S5-S6
  • Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S2

April 10

  • Campi

April 11

  • Fallout (Amazon Original)

April 12

  • Hidden (Amazon Exclusive)
  • Cranky Decision
  • Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S3

April 13

  • NWSL: Houston Dash v Washington Spirit

April 15

  • Chicago Fire S5-S7
  • Blindspot
  • Someone Special

April 16

  • Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? S4

April 18

  • Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Amazon Original)
  • Puppy Love (Exclusive Content)
  • A Tribe Called Judah

April 19

  • The Beekeeper
  • Wedding Night Blues
  • Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2
  • Demon Within

April 20

  • NWSL: Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC

April 22

  • The Secret Life of Pets

April 24

  • Kim’s Convenience
  • My Spy

April 25

  • THEM: The Scare S2 (Amazon Original)
  • LOL: Last One Laughing Germany S5 (Amazon Original)
  • Tobe Live at Tokya Dome (Special Edition with Bonus Episode)
  • Acma Game
  • Operation Valentine Hindi

April 26

  • Luxe Listings Toronto (Amazon Original)
  • Sayen: Desert Road (Amazon Original)
  • Sueltos En Los Cabos
  • Comedy Class
  • Dil Dosti Dilemma
  • Crossroads
  • Fool’s Day

April 27

  • NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

April 28

  • The Contractor

April 29

  • Avatar Purusha Sequel

April 30

  • Firefly

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in April:

April 4

  • Jurassic World

April 10

  • Where The Crawdads Sing

April 23

  • Crank

April 25

  • Kung Fu Panda 3

April 30

  • Knocked Up
  • A Beautiful Mind
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Community S1-S6
  • Apollo 13
  • Liar Liar
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  • Bridesmaids
  • Jurassic Park
  • Desperately Seeking Susan
  • Mamma Mia

Click here to sign up for Prime Video in Canada.

Featured Titles Coming in April to Prime Video Channels:

April 4

  • Star Trek: Discovery S5 on Paramount+
  • American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 S12 on Citytv+

April 5

  • Mary & George S1 on STARZ
  • Megamind Rules! S1 on Teletoon+

April 8

  • When Calls the Heart S11 on Super Channel

April 11

  • Chucky S3B on STACKTV

April 14

  • The Sympathizer S1 on Crave

April 26

  • Anyone But You on Crave
P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News