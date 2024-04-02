You Can Now Use ChatGPT Without an Account

OpenAI announced on Monday it no longer requires an account or sign up for people to use its ChatGPT AI chatbot.

“You can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up,” said OpenAI yesterday. “We’re rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities.”

There are now over 100 million people across 185 countries using ChatGPT weekly, says OpenAI.

Now, OpenAI says it “may use what you provide to ChatGPT to improve our models for everyone.” It is possible to disable this and opt out, regardless of whether you have an account or not.

Why create an account to use ChatGPT? You get to save and review your chat history, easily share chats, plus unlock extra features like voice conversations and custom instructions. The free version of ChatGPT uses the GPT-3.5 model, whereas a paid subscription brings access to the latest GPT-4 model, the DALL-E image generator and more plugins.

“For anyone that has been curious about AI’s potential but didn’t want to go through the steps to set-up an account, start using ChatGPT today,” said OpenAI.

In contrast, Google’s Gemini AI chatbot still requires a user to sign in with their Google account to use it, unlike this change from OpenAI for ChatGPT.