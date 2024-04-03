iOS 17.5 May Bring ‘Found Moving With You’ Alerts to Third-Party Trackers

Apple has pledged to extend AirTag-like “Found Moving With You” alerts to third-party item trackers, potentially in iOS 17.5, thanks to a new collaborative effort from Apple and Google, MacRumors is reporting.

The two tech giants have recently proposed an industry standard to address concerns regarding Bluetooth item trackers’ potential misuse for unwanted tracking.

Several references to third-party item tracker alerts have already been discovered within the initial beta release of iOS 17.5.

The beta release, unveiled this week, hints at features enabling users to disable items and halt location sharing, following manufacturers’ instructions provided on a website.

Leading brands such as Tile, Chipolo, Samsung, Eufy, and Pebblebee have also pledged support for this industry standard, as announced by Apple last year.

Apple is expected to release iOS 17.5 to the general public in May, featuring enhanced security measures and expanded alert functionalities for third-party item trackers