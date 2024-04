Apple has released its first beta of iOS 17.5 and more for developers. Today also sees the release of visionOS 1.2 beta for Vision Pro and more.

Check out what’s for download below:

iOS 17.5 beta (21F5048f)

iPadOS 17.5 beta (21F5048f)

macOS 14.5 beta (23F5049f)

tvOS 17.5 beta (21L5543d)

visionOS 1.2 beta (21O5555e)

watchOS 10.5 beta (21T5545f)

No word on what’s exactly new in iOS 17.5, but with WWDC set to take place in June, don’t expect any major features to be released, as that will likely come with iOS 18, which is said to be one of the biggest updates ever.