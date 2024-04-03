Uber Canada Reveals Cities with Highest Rider Ratings

Uber has unveiled its annual report on rider ratings across Canada, revealing the cities with the best-rated riders.

For the third year in a row, Red Deer claims the title of having the country’s highest-rated riders, based on punctuality, politeness, organization, and respect during Uber rides.

This year’s report revealed some shifts among the top-ranked cities. Windsor, Saskatoon, and Kingston made significant leaps to join the top five. Halifax fell two spots compared to last year’s rankings.

The report also introduced a new category celebrating the most-improved cities in terms of rider ratings. Windsor led this list, followed by Kitchener-Waterloo and Lethbridge, among others, showing an improvement in rider conduct.

Uber is rewarding the top 10% of its riders, based on their 2023 trip ratings, with an exclusive 20% discount on their next ride. This promo is valid for a two-week period.

The top 10 Canadian cities with the highest average rider ratings are:

Red Deer Windsor Saskatoon Winnipeg Kingston Regina Halifax Kelowna Niagara Region Victoria

These are the top 10 cities with the most improved rider ratings:

Windsor Kitchener-Waterloo Lethbridge London, ON Red Deer Edmonton Regina Saskatoon Halifax Ottawa

Uber pointed out Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal remain at the bottom of the list, with the lowest rider ratings. How to improve ratings in these cities according to Uber? Riders need to focus on cleanliness, safety, punctuality, respect, and gentle handling of vehicle doors.

The lists show have been adjusted for population differences, says Uber. “A stellar rating is the ultimate badge of honour—it’s a testament to a rider’s efforts to always be punctual, polite, organized and respectful, the keys to a smooth and positive ride experience,” said an Uber spokesperson to iPhone in Canada in a statement.