Uber Launches Emission Savings Feature in Canada 

Uber has announced the launch of its new Emission Savings feature in the Uber app, ahead of Earth Month in April.

The feature allows riders to see the impact of their choices by showing the emissions saved when opting for Uber Green and Uber Comfort Electric. It includes a graphic illustration, making it easier for users to understand how they are helping to reduce carbon emissions.

Uber has also made this feature available to teen accounts. Also, teen riders now have access to Uber Green and Uber Comfort Electric options in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

The emission savings calculation is based on choosing greener options over standard UberX or Uber Comfort rides, which are traditional gas vehicles.

Uber says its future plans include expanding the emission savings calculations to cover all-electric autonomous rides, trips with UberX Share, and journeys on e-bikes and e-scooters booked through the Uber app.

“We’re committed to become a zero-emissions mobility platform and today is an important step in our journey to help inform riders about the estimated emissions they’ve saved and the positive impact they’re making in their communities,” said an Uber spokesperson to iPhone in Canada in a statement.

This feature is now accessible to Canadian users in cities such as Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg.

Recently, Uber launched Android Auto support in Canada for the Uber Driver app, making it more convenient for drivers.