Google’s New ‘Premium’ AI Search Features Might Cost You: Report

Google is contemplating charging users for its new “premium” search features powered by its generative artificial intelligence, instead of relying on the current ad-supported model.

That’s according to unnamed sources speaking with the Financial Times. This would be the first time Google would be putting a core product, such as it search, behind a paywall.

AI-powered search features might be integrated into existing premium subscriptions for its new Gemini AI assistant (previously known as Bard). Sources say the final decision on the matter has yet to be decided. Google made $175 billion from its search revenue and related advertisements, which makes up about 50% of its total revenue.

Why charge for these “AI-powered snapshot” features in search? These queries are more resource-intensive versus basic web searches, and results in more computing demands, due to generative AI’s thirst for computing power.

Google said it in a statement it was “not working on or considering” an ad-free search experience, noting it would “continue to build new premium capabilities and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google”.

“For years, we’ve been reinventing Search to help people access information in the way that’s most natural to them,” said Google in a statement to the Financial Times. “With our generative AI experiments in Search, we’ve already served billions of queries, and we’re seeing positive Search query growth in all of our major markets. We’re continuing to rapidly improve the product to serve new user needs.”

Apple is said to be in talks with Google to bring the latter’s Gemini AI to the iPhone, while also holding talks with OpenAI.

