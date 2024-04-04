iRobot Unveils Roomba Combo Essential for $369 in Canada

Austin Blake
7 seconds ago

iRobot has unveiled its latest robot vacuum today, the Roomba Combo Essential, geared towards what it is calling affordable home cleaning.

The Roomba Combo Essential is priced at $370 in Canada, and is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, improving upon the Roomba 600 Series with improved features and performance.

With a new wet mopping function, plus 20 times more suction power, and 25% better dirt pickup on hard floors, the Roomba Combo Essential brings cleaning in neat rows and customizable settings. You also get detailed Clean Map reports, extended battery life and also automations such as “Clean While I’m Away” and also custom cleaning schedules.

“iRobot invented the Roomba robot vacuum more than 20 years ago to make cleaning easy and help people do more, and since the Roomba 600 Series was introduced in 2012 it’s been a best-seller thanks to a balance of performance, price and reliability,” said Barry Schliesmann, chief product officer at iRobot, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

iRobot also revealed it has now sold over 50 million robots globally.

The Roomba Combo Essential is powered by iRobot OS, which lets you control it via the iRobot Home app or with smart assistants. It has a 4-Stage Cleaning System with adjustable suction and liquid settings, a V-Shaped Multi-Surface Brush, an Edge-Sweeping Brush, and a pump-fed microfiber mop pad, capable of vacuuming and mopping in a single action. Battery life is rated at 120 minutes.

Also coming is the Roomba Vac Essential for North America, which is a vacuum-only version but with similar features, priced at $329.99 in Canada, coming April 12.

The Roomba Combo Essential launches in Canada on April 12, available for $369.99 on iRobot.ca and at select retailers.

