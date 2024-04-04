Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 4

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 4, 2024.
All-Inclusive Canada-France 30 GB plan. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.
Ongoing deals:
Limited-time offer: Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and a $11 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.
Samsung starting at $5/month. Get the Galaxy S23 FE 128 GB at $5/month or S24 128 GB at $8/month, with selected 24-month plans and Take-back Credit.
iPhone 15 at $0 for a limited time. Get an iPhone 15 128 GB at $0/month, with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.
New Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $75/month, or for $60/month when combined with an Internet plan.
Special offer for newcomers from France in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada-France 35 GB Mobile plan at $45/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 100 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
Limited-time offer: Bring your own phone and get an additional $10 off the Canada 25 GB Mobile plan each month.
Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month, excluding the 45 GB plan.
Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.
Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.
Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.
Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Save big with plans starting at $45 per month with 70GB of 5G data when you bring your own device in QC
Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $270 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Bask in the sleek motorola edge (2023) style this spring for $10.13 per month
Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account. Bring your family to TELUS and add up to nine lines to start saving
Get AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront
Ongoing deals:
Make the Galaxy Tab A9+ yours for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $15 extra per month.
Get a Google Pixel 8 Pro and save $966 upfront in Quebec or $846 in other regions, with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment, plus, get an exclusive bill credit of $220 when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the Google Pixel 8 starting at $6.50/month in Quebec or $11.50/month in other regions, with Bring-It-Back and for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get up to $210 in bill credits.
Save up to $950 on the iPhone 15. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment and $340 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Savings of $1,285 upfront with Bring-It-Back on iPhone 15 Pro Max. Get it for only $0 upfront and save $770 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and up to $515 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Enjoy up to 35% off on select like-new devices. All backed by a 1‑year TELUS warranty. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back.
Upgrade and save up to $590 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device and activate or renew on a 2 year plan.
Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.
Receive 1GB data bonus and 500 nationwide calling add-on monthly for free for one year, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: TT100.
Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes.
Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment, plus free shipping.
Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
The CRTC reiterated this week it has commissioned a study to compare international roaming fees charged by Canadian telecoms versus the world, and it should be out soon. According to the CRTC, "The study is comparing the fees that Canadians pay with the fees charged in other countries. It will help us decide the best...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Sale on : TCL 502,...
New Brunswick-based Xplore announced its broadband expansion project in Prince Edward Island is seeing some significant progress, exceeding its initial targets. The telecom has successfully connected nearly 3,400 premises to gigabit-speed fibre Internet, surpassing its initial commitment of 3,000—and is aiming to reach nearly 4,000 by August 2024. Also, Xplore's fibre Internet speeds of up...