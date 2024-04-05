Apple Fallout: 600+ Jobs Cut After Car, Watch Display Projects Axed

Apple recently axed its $1 billion self-driving electric car project, along with an in-house team that was to make its own Apple Watch displays. Now, we have numbers on just how many jobs were cut, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Over 600 employees were laid off by Apple in California, according to eight separate filings with the California Employment Development Department under the WARN program. 371 employees were cut from Apple’s car project office in Santa Clara, with more at various satellite offices.

Out of these job cuts, 87 were from those working on the next-gen displays for Apple Watch, with the rest from “Project Titan,” the failed car experiment. Both the car and display projects were terminated at the end of February.

Those employees not laid off were reassigned to other teams at Apple, focusing on artificial intelligence or personal robotics.

We don’t know the full extend of the layoffs, however, as there were many engineers working on these projects at other locations, such as in Arizona.

What will Apple’s ‘next big thing’ be? It’s definitely not the iPhone, iPad or Mac because we have yet to see some major breakthroughs lately, aside from Apple Silicon.