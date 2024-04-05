Meta to Start Labelling AI-Generated Content as “Made with AI”

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, is revamping its approach to handling AI-generated media on its platforms in response to feedback from the Oversight Board.

Commencing May 2024, Meta will start labelling videos, audios, and images detected as AI-manipulated based on industry-standard indicators or user disclosures.

Initially, Meta’s focus on manipulated media centered primarily on AI-altered videos. However, the Oversight Board underscored the necessity of broadening this approach, particularly in light of advancements in AI technology.

The Board emphasized the emergence of realistic AI-generated content in various formats, including audio and photos. Moreover, it raised concerns about the potential infringement on freedom of expression resulting from the removal of manipulated media that doesn’t explicitly violate Community Standards.

In response, Meta collaborated with industry partners to establish standardized technical criteria for identifying AI-generated content, which led to the development of the “Made with AI” label.

By adopting this labeling system, Meta aims to empower users with the knowledge necessary to discern AI-altered content from authentic material.

The company says it remains committed to fostering transparency and collaboration within the industry.

Meta will continue to engage with industry peers through forums like the Partnership on AI while maintaining an ongoing dialogue with governments and civil society organizations.

