Spotify Launches AI Playlist Beta., Letting Users Generate PlayLists Based on Prompts

Spotify is launching its new ‘AI Playlist’ feature on Android and iOS devices in the United Kingdom and Australia. The feature is backed by AI generative technology, enabling users to create playlists based on prompts.

In a blog post, Spotify announces that AI Playlist is available to Premium members and can “effortlessly turn your most creative ideas into playlists.” When enabled and active, users can type in a prompt into the chat, generating a playlist of tracks. This can be anything from “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” to “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” according to Spotify.

AI Playlist can also generate a list of tunes based on more specific references. Users can type in anything from colours to characters, locations, activities, animals, and even emojis. AI Playlist can then generate a playlist using said prompts. The company does reiterate that the technology is still in beta and that it’ll “continue to iterate and innovate on the experience.”

Once enabled, AI Playlist can be found in the ‘Your Library’ tab at the bottom right of the mobile app. From there, click the ‘+’ button and select ‘AI Playlist.’ Users can then type in their prompt and await the results. Once AI Playlist is done rendering your playlist, you can then manage the songs by previewing and deleting tracks. You can also provide additional prompts to better curate the playlist. Once completed, tap ‘Create’ to automatically save the playlist to ‘Your Library.’

As of the time of writing, it’s not yet known when AI Playlist will be available in Canada. However, Spotify does state that it will continue to iterate on this feature “over the coming months.”