Prime Video Celebrates Fallout Series in Toronto with Pop-Up on April 12

Steve Vegvari
1 day ago

To celebrate the release of Fallout on Prime Video, the company is hosting a one-day pop-up event in downtown Toronto.

The nuclear apocalypse has hit Toronto in the form of a small installation. Those in the downtown Toronto area can attend to check out a unique installation featuring a 10-ft Radroach. There is also branding inspired by the beloved Bethesda Softworks Fallout series. Fans will surely adore the sights.

It’s also been revealed that star Ella Purnell, who plays Lucy MacLean will be in attendance. Purnell is expected to arrive at 2:30 PM. However, the timing is approximate and subject to change.

The installation is set up at 18 York Street, in between the CN Tower and Scotiabank Arena. It is free to attend and is open to the public between 12PM and 8PM.

For those able to attend, Prime Video is also handing out special edition Fallout posters to commemorate the event. There are limited quantities so you’ll want to arrive as early as possible.

All eight episodes of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Fallout series are available to stream in Canada on Prime Video. The video game adaptation also stars Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins. Additional cast members include Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Jonny Pemberton, Matt Berry, Chris Parnell, and Michael Emerson.

The series has received notable acclaim from fans and critics. Currently, the series is sitting at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with many praising Fallout for being a faithful and entertaining adaptation.

Prime Video subscription is available in Canada for $9.99 per month or $99 for a yearly subscription.

