Prime Video Gets Preferred Languages in Canada

Gary Ng
1 day ago

prime video languages

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced viewers in Canada can now pick preferred languages for audio and subtitles.

You can pick up to five languages from over 35 languages options, including the likes of English, French (Canada), Spanish, Hindi, Japanese, Telegu, Tamil and Korean.

Once you select preferred languages, Prime Video will show titles on your homepage that support your choices. You’ll also see content grouped based on your languages selections as well.

How to access your streaming languages in Prime Video? You need to head over to your profile settings: Edit Profile > Streaming Languages. From here, you can choose Auto or Custom, then pick the languages of your choosing. Prime Video also shows languages frequently used in your area.

The launch of preferred languages in Canada will let customers pick up to five languages from the following: English, French (Canada), French (France), Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), Italian, German, Arabic, Chinese, Polish, Japanese, Thai, Korean, Russian, Indonesian, Dutch, Finnish, Turkish, Malay, Portuguese (Portugal), Malayalam, Marathi, Swedish, Filipino, Danish, Norwegian, Hebrew, Bengali, Czech, Hungarian, Kannada, Greek, Romanian, Punjabi, Vietnamese, Gujarati, Ukrainian.

You can click here to see what’s new on Prime Video for April 2024.

Click here to sign up for Prime Video in Canada.

