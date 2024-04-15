Adobe Video Editing with Generative AI Coming Soon

Adobe has unveiled a groundbreaking addition to Adobe Premiere Pro, incorporating generative AI innovations that promise to transform video creation and production workflows.

Set to launch later this year, these new features, powered by Adobe’s Firefly models, are designed to simplify video editing by enabling tasks like adding or removing objects in a scene and extending clips. Adobe shared a preview of just how easy this will be and it’s going to be a great addition for any video editor. Check it out below–it’s pretty amazing:

Adobe also revealed plans to integrate third-party generative AI models directly into Premiere Pro, including OpenAI, Pika Labs and Runway.

Initial demonstrations showcased how professional video editors could leverage AI models from OpenAI and Runway to generate B-roll or utilize Pika Labs in conjunction with Premiere Pro’s Generative Extend tool to add extra seconds to shots.

“Adobe is reimagining every step of video creation and production workflow to give creators new power and flexibility to realize their vision,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe, in a statement. “By bringing generative AI innovations deep into core Premiere Pro workflows, we are solving real pain points that video editors experience every day, while giving them more space to focus on their craft.”

Also new is the general availability of AI-powered audio workflows in Premiere Pro, introducing features such as new fade handles, clip badges, dynamic waveforms, AI-based category tagging, and more.