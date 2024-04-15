PlayStation Canada Teases ‘Plakata Station’ is Coming Soon to Toronto

PlayStation Canada is teasing the arrival of ‘Plakata Station’ in Toronto. Across their social media channels, a short teaser has been posted, featuring MLB The Show 24 cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Taking a look at the teaser video, PlayStation Canada hints that “Plakata Station is coming up.” The video features notable inspirations taken from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), including the announcer saying, “Now arriving at Plakata. Plakata is the station.”

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also featured in the video stating, “Sounds like my stop, Toronto” before being featured on an MLB The Show 24-inspired riff on Metrolinx’s Presto Card. For the uninitiated, Plakata is a term coined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It commonly denotes good contact between the ball and bat, resulting in a home run.

Unfortunately, there’s not much else to go off of currently. Given how many ties to the TTC and Toronto’s subway system, PlayStation Canada may be holding an activation at Union Station or one of the major subway stations.

This wouldn’t be the first time that PlayStation held an event at Toronto’s famous Union Station. During its ‘Live From PS5’ campaign, PlayStation set up an immersive display at Union Station, inspired by The Last of Us.

Toronto’s #1 PlayStation reporter live from Union Station. 🎙️ The Cordyceps virus has made its way to the city. FEDRA is on site. #LiveFromPS5 pic.twitter.com/v074CiFyBA — Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) March 25, 2023

While fans of MLB The Show 24 may be kept waiting, PlayStation Canada told iPhone in Canada to “Stay tuned as we will reveal more about what’s coming for Canadian fans in the coming days!”

Developed by PlayStation’s San Diego Studio, MLB The Show 24 launched on March 15 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S.