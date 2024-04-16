‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Documentary Streams on Prime Video in June

Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Vermilion Films, Sony Music Vision, and Sony Music Entertainment Canada, is set to release a documentary on the life of the iconic superstar and pride of Canada, Celine Dion.

The film ‘I am: Celine Dion’ is directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor and will stream globally on Prime Video starting June 25, which includes Canada. Its runtime is listed at 103 minutes, just over an hour and a half.

The documentary offers viewers a raw and unfiltered look behind the curtain at Dion’s battle with a life-changing illness, shedding light on the challenges and resilience of the celebrated unofficial queen of Canada (am I wrong?). Described as a heartfelt love letter to her fans, the documentary dives into the music that has been a constant in her life.

Produced by Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, Julie Begey Seureau, and Irene Taylor herself, the film also sees executive production from Dave Platel, Denis Savage, Shane Carter, and Krista Wegener.

Who’s marking this one on their calendar?