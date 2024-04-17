Apple TV+ Confirms ‘For All Mankind’ Season 5, Announces Spinoff ‘Star City’

Following the success of its fourth season, Apple TV+ has just renewed its critically acclaimed space drama “For All Mankind” for a fifth season.

In addition to the renewal, Apple TV+ has also announced a new spinoff series, “Star City,” expanding the universe of “For All Mankind,” which has been praised by critics as the “the best-written show on all of television.”

The new series, “Star City,” will be led by the creators of “For All Mankind,” Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, with Nedivi and Wolpert serving as showrunners.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, “Star City” delves into the Soviet space program’s secret city outside Moscow, showcasing the lives of cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers during the space race era.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, expressed excitement about the continued expansion of the “For All Mankind” universe. He praised the storytelling skills of Moore, Wolpert, and Nedivi, highlighting the global appeal and high-quality narrative that has captivated audiences.

“Star City” is described as a propulsive, paranoid thriller set during the pivotal moment when the Soviet Union achieved the milestone of landing a man on the moon.

The series explores this alternate history from behind the Iron Curtain, focusing on the challenges, risks, and sacrifices made by those involved in the Soviet space program to advance humanity’s exploration of space.

All four seasons of “For All Mankind” are currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.