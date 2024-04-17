Pluto TV Launches Desiplay TV in Canada, the first Hindi Fast Channel

Pluto TV has announced that a brand-new DesiPlay TV channel is now available to stream in Canada, adding a number of Hindi shows and Bollywood movies.

DesiPlay TV is the first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) Hindi channel to launch on Pluto TV in Canada. As announced by the company, DesiPlay TV will be the home for “Indian stories, hand-picked Hindi shows and blockbuster Bollywood movies.

Pluto TV has already begun to announce some of the serialized series that will be available on DesiPlay TV. This includes Naa Aana Iss Des Laado, Comedy Nights With Kapil, Uttaran, Mahkaali, Radha Prem Ki Deewani, and Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal.

Pluto TV confirms that DesiPlay TV shows will be available to watch with English subtitles.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with IndiaCast on the brand-new DesiPlay TV channel, offering an array of diverse content to Pluto TV viewers across Canada,” said Vanessa Case, VP Content, Pluto TV, Canada. “We are part of a diverse country, and our aim is to curate content that resonates with every viewer.”

Pluto TV is owned and operated by the Paramount streaming division of the parent company. It provides over 250 FAST channels with content from over 170 partners. On-demand content includes shows like South Park, Top Gear, and Jersey Shore, with films such as The Artist and Our Idiot Brother. There is also live programming spread across multiple genres. No subscription is required to access content.

Pluto TV is available on several devices including LG and Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and Chromecast.