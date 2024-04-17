Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 17

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Limited-time offer: When you keep the phone you already have, you automatically get a bonus 5 GB and a $11 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.
Take advantage of lower prices on some Samsung Galaxy S23 and Z series devices, with selected 24-month plans and Take-back Credit.
For a limited time, get the Motorola Edge at $7/month or the Razr+ at $17/month, with selected 24-month Mobile plans.
Special offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 25 GB Mobile plan at $35/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
All-Inclusive Canada-France 30 GB and 55 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.
Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $75/month, or for $60/month when combined with an Internet plan.
Special offer for newcomers from France in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada-France 35 GB Mobile plan at $45/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 100 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month, excluding the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.
Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.
Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.
Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.
Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 9 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Save big with plans starting at $34 per month with 50GB of 5G data in Quebec or $65 per month in other regions, when you bring your own device.
Receive unlimited nationwide calling and SMS for free for two years, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: BONUS365.
Save $1,314 with Bring-It-Back on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $340 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Savings of up to $974 on Google Pixel 8. Save up to $824 with Bring It Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $150 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Save up to $580 on the iPhone 15. Save $290 over 24 months with Bring-it-Back. Plus, get up to $290 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Upgrade to the Galaxy S24 and save up to $1258. Save $638 with Bring-it-Back and get up to $620 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront.
Upgrade and save up to $590 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device and activate or renew on a 2 year plan.
Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.
Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes.
Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).
Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and enjoy the AirPods Pro 2 free. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get 2GB of Bonus Data when signing up with Auto-Pay with $34 (Includes 10GB bonus data/month for 24 months as of your First Anniversary Date) & $40/mo 4G Plans in QC
Get 500MB with $22/mo 4G Data, Talk & Text and with $25/mo (Includes 24GB bonus data/month for 12 months as of your First Anniversary Date) & with $29/mo (Includes 30GB bonus data/month for 24 months as of your First Anniversary Date) in QC
Get 60GB of Data and Unlimited US Calling for $34 in QC
Get 500MB with $25 3G Data, Talk & Text and with $29 4G Data, Talk & Text (Includes 10GB bonus data/month for 24 months) in ON
Get 2GB with auto pay with $34 & $40 4G Data, Talk & Text in ON
The federal government's Budget 2024 announced on Tuesday afternoon plans to make it easier to switch plans when it comes to cellphone, internet and home phone. Changes are set to amend the Telecommunications Act to simplify the process for Canadians to renew or switch plans from telecoms. This plan is a direct response to the...
Koodo and Virgin Plus have launched a new promo plan that’s offering 75GB of 5G speed data. All flanker brands continue to keep tweaking their plans. Just last week Koodo had plans starting at $40 with 10GB data, but that has since disappeared, along with its $45/20GB, $50/40GB and $55/60GB promo plans. Virgin has eliminated...
SaskTel has unveiled plans to invest an additional $80 million into its Rural Fibre Initiative, aiming to extend its infiNET service to 61 additional communities across Saskatchewan. This expansion will bring fibre optic broadband connectivity for over 22,000 homes and businesses. Upon the completion, SaskTel's total investment in its fibre optic broadband network will exceed...