Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 17

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Budget 2024 Targets Telecom Fees for Easier Plan Switching The federal government's Budget 2024 announced on Tuesday afternoon plans to make it easier to switch plans when it comes to cellphone, internet and home phone. Changes are set to amend the Telecommunications Act to simplify the process for Canadians to renew or switch plans from telecoms. This plan is a direct response to the...

Koodo, Virgin Launch $65/75GB Promo Plans with 5G Data Koodo and Virgin Plus have launched a new promo plan that’s offering 75GB of 5G speed data. All flanker brands continue to keep tweaking their plans. Just last week Koodo had plans starting at $40 with 10GB data, but that has since disappeared, along with its $45/20GB, $50/40GB and $55/60GB promo plans. Virgin has eliminated...