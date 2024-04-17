Staples Canada Surpasses Sustainability Milestones Ahead of 2025 Target

Staples Canada has revealed that it has surpassed two of its major sustainability milestones in just four years. The company has reached two of its goals ahead of its ‘2025 Goals for a Greener Future’ targets.

The company reveals that it surpassed the total number of writing instruments recycled as well as the amount of used batteries recycled before 2025. Staples Canada is determined to continue investing in its sustainability efforts, impacting its national footprint.

In a press release, Staples Canada reveals that it has surpassed eight million units of writing materials recycled. This was achieved in part thanks to its partnership with TerraCycle. Units were diverted from landfills thanks to a program in which customers are encouraged to drop off used writing instruments at their local Staples. Units are then sent to TerraCycle for recycling.

Additionally, in partnership with Call2Recycle Canada, Staples Canada collected over 840,000 kilograms of used batteries from its locations for recycling. As a result of this, Call2Recycle awarded Staples Canada with the 2023 Leader in Sustainability Award for the fourth year in a row.

“We’re continuously investing in our sustainability initiatives to offer simple and effective solutions to help Canadians make environmentally conscious decisions, and we know our programs are making a difference. Our electronics recycling program alone has collected more than 23 million kilograms of e-waste since 2020,” Rachel Huckle, CEO of Staples Canada, said in the press release. “We’re proud of the remarkable progress we’ve made in our journey towards a greener future, and as we approach 2025, we look forward to continuing to champion our sustainability objectives, making both our associates and communities proud.”

On top of reaching its two milestones, Staples Canada celebrated its 10-year partnership anniversary with Bullfrog Power in 2023. Through this retail partnership, all print orders made through Staples Print Services are “bullfrogpowered” with 100% renewable electricity. Staples Canada is effectively reducing its carbon footprint by way of this partnership. Additionally, the company operates its Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet, generating more than 3,500 kilograms in reduced CO 2 equivalents in 2023.

Finally, with free recycling solutions, Staples Canada enables customers to drop off anything from ink and toner, electronics, batteries, and Nespresso pods for free. Through these programs, Staples has recycled more than 8 million kilograms of e-waste and 7 million ink and toner cartridges since 2020. More information can be found on the company’s website.