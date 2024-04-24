Apple Introduces ‘Made for Business’ Program in Select Stores

Apple is set to roll out a new initiative, “Made for Business,” starting this May, aimed at assisting small business owners and entrepreneurs globally.

The new series under Today at Apple will provide free sessions where small business owners can learn how to leverage Apple products and services to foster growth and achieve success.

Led by fellow entrepreneurs, these sessions will showcase real-world examples of businesses utilizing Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as specialized resources like Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, and Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Participants will gain insights into how these tools can help them expand their reach, and engage customers innovatively.

We recognize that small businesses are vital to local communities. At Apple, we continually innovate to assist them at every growth stage,” stated Apple SVP O’Brien. She highlighted Apple’s retail stores as hubs offering unique experiences, community education, and expert guidance to help businesses find the perfect technology solutions.

The “Made for Business” program kicks off during the National Small Business Week in the U.S., featuring six special sessions across major cities like Chicago, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

These sessions, led by diverse small business owners, will spotlight how Apple products and services have been instrumental in driving their business success.

Apple Store locations worldwide have dedicated business teams, including Business Pros and Business Experts, ready to assist small businesses at all growth stages. These teams can provide personalized solutions, facilitate purchases, and help businesses integrate Apple resources seamlessly.

Interested parties can sign up for “Made for Business” sessions at apple.com/today/groups.