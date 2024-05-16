Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Come to Mac on November 15th, Alonside PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S

This week, Ubisoft revealed the first official look at Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which launches November 15th on PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, as well as on Apple Silicon-powered Mac devices.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Feudal Japan. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the game is set during a time when Japan “is heading towards a brutal path to unification, where unrest grows as new coalitions appear and corruptive foreign influences infiltrate the land,” according to the publisher. The game introduces players to two protagonists Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, a real historic figure based on the first black samurai.

The game is said to offer two distinct “complementary” playstyles between Naoe and Yasuke. Between Naoe’s stealth-oriented skills and Yasuke’s combat-forward approach, both characters feature their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats.

As tradition dictates, Assassin’s Creed Shadows lets players explore the vast open world of Japan, where the vistas are said to evolve thanks to weather and the seasons. From townships, to ports, castles, and pastoral landscapes, Japan will be a playground for players to experience. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will take advantage of a new version of Ubisoft’s Anvil engine.

During the game, players will build their own spy networks, unveiling targets to track down and hunt. They’ll also be able to recruit allies with specialized skills and abilities. Plus, Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers the chance to build your own assassin hideout to train your crew and grow your network. Build your base and decorate it as you see fit.

Ubisoft also confirmed that the game will launch across Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and PC. However, it’s the conformation of Mac support at launch that was a little surprising. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on Apple silicon Mac devices via the Mac App Store.

Ubisoft has been continually supporting Apple’s products as of recently. Next month, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will make its way to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on June 10th. It will also be available on the latest iPads as well.