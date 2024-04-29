Virgin Plus Debuts 5-Year Internet Price Lock, Only in Quebec  

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Virgin internet price lock

Bell-owned Virgin Plus has launched a new offer for customers in Quebec, offering what it says is a 5-year Price Lock on its unlimited internet plans.

For all Virgin Plus Unlimited Internet plans activated on or after April 11, 2024, customers can get a 5-year price lock as long as they do not change their plan. This price lock does not cover installation fees, taxes, levies, or Virgin Plus TV services.

To get a Virgin Plus internet plan with a 5-year Price Lock, you can buy plans online, on the phone, at a store or through online chat.

Existing Virgin Plus Internet members can check their current plan details, including whether they are already benefiting from the 5-Year Price Lock, by reviewing their most recent bill.

Current Virgin Plus internet monthly pricing in Quebec is as follows with unlimited bandwidth:

  • $35 for Unlimited Internet 30: 30 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload
  • $40 for Unlimited Internet 100: 100 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload
  • $46 for Unlimited Internet 300: 300 Mbps download/100 Mbps upload

Members whose plans do not currently include this feature have the option to switch to a qualifying plan through the MyAccount portal, by calling customer service, or through the chat feature on the Virgin Plus website, explained the company in an email to iPhone in Canada.

It’s unclear if Virgin Plus will be expanding this price lock outside of Quebec.

Also today, Virgin Plus has launched a new ad campaign touting its mobile plans by using cute little kittens:

YouTube video

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Bell

New Bell Ad-Supported Channels Launch on LG, Samsung TVs

Bell Media has launched 10 new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels, now available in English and French on LG Channels, and slated for release on Samsung TV Plus later this quarter. These channels are integrated into television channel guides, offering free content powered by ads. “With the debut of our FAST channels, Bell Media...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Telecom Complaints Surge, Rogers Leads with 118% Increase: CCTS

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Report, revealing a 43% spike in customer complaints between August 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024. "This substantial increase in complaints from telecom and TV customers is concerning”, states Howard Maker, Commissioner and CEO of the CCTS, in a statement to iPhone...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Lucky Mobile Axes 3G Plans, Everything Now 4G Speeds

Bell’s prepaid brand Lucky Mobile looks to no longer offer 3G plans on its website, as all plans are now showing at 4G speeds. Prepaid brands offer “starter plans” from $15 and Lucky Mobile’s entry plan now notes data is at 4G speeds. This plan includes 250MB of data and 100 nationwide minutes after Automatic...
Gary Ng
1 week ago