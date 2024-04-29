Virgin Plus Debuts 5-Year Internet Price Lock, Only in Quebec  

Bell-owned Virgin Plus has launched a new offer for customers in Quebec, offering what it says is a 5-year Price Lock on its unlimited internet plans.

For all Virgin Plus Unlimited Internet plans activated on or after April 11, 2024, customers can get a 5-year price lock as long as they do not change their plan. This price lock does not cover installation fees, taxes, levies, or Virgin Plus TV services.

To get a Virgin Plus internet plan with a 5-year Price Lock, you can buy plans online, on the phone, at a store or through online chat.

Existing Virgin Plus Internet members can check their current plan details, including whether they are already benefiting from the 5-Year Price Lock, by reviewing their most recent bill.

Current Virgin Plus internet monthly pricing in Quebec is as follows with unlimited bandwidth:

$35 for Unlimited Internet 30 : 30 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload

: 30 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload $40 for Unlimited Internet 100 : 100 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload

: 100 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload $46 for Unlimited Internet 300: 300 Mbps download/100 Mbps upload

Members whose plans do not currently include this feature have the option to switch to a qualifying plan through the MyAccount portal, by calling customer service, or through the chat feature on the Virgin Plus website, explained the company in an email to iPhone in Canada.

It’s unclear if Virgin Plus will be expanding this price lock outside of Quebec.

Also today, Virgin Plus has launched a new ad campaign touting its mobile plans by using cute little kittens: