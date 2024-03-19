Virgin Plus is Giving Away Free $10 Uber Vouchers

If you’re a customer of Bell-owned Virgin Plus, you can nab a free $10 Uber voucher as part of the company’s Member Mondays perk.

“Get a $10 voucher towards your next Uber ride. New week. New deal. Check back every week to see the latest deal from Virgin Plus Member Mondays,” said the company.

This $10 one-time use voucher will go towards your next Uber ride, either requested online or in the Uber app. Supplies are limited and the offer expires on March 24, 2024. The Uber vouchers will expire on March 31, 2024. There is a maximum discount of $10 per redemption and maximum of 1 trip per account, according to the fine print.

Last October, we saw Virgin Plus offering up the same Uber freebie, so if you missed out here’s your chance at redemption.

How to get this free Uber voucher? Just head over to benefits.virginplus.ca and log in to get your freebie or head into the Virgin My Benefits mobile app.

