Feds Tout Cellphone and Internet Prices Keep Falling in Canada

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada has released its 16th annual report comparing wireless and internet pricing in Canada, commissioned by Wall Communications.

The report, spanning 84-pages, shows charts comparing the wireless and internet prices of incumbents and other telecom players, compared to G7 peer countries and Australia.

“Wireless prices have declined an average of 18.2% for data plans in 2023,” said ISED on Tuesday. It said this decline is “consistent” with the recent data from Stats Canada (18.6% drop) for the same time period, looking at monthly changes in the cellular services price index.

As for home internet, the report concluded there were “significant” price drops on plans up to 100 Mbps in 2023.

Take a look at the summary of international price comparisons when it comes to wireless and internet pricing, to see how Canada fares.

“More competition is the key to making telecommunications services more affordable for Canadians. This year’s price comparison study shows our approach is working. Our government’s policy direction to the CRTC to focus on competition, affordability and consumer rights is clearly yielding results. Coupled with new measures proposed in Budget 2024, we will continue to advance policies that improve competition and promote better prices for Canadian consumers while giving them more power when it comes to telecom services,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

According to ISED, after the Rogers-Shaw and Quebecor-Freedom mergers were approved (from March 2023 and March 2024), wireless prices have decreased by 26%, according to Statistics Canada’s Cellular Services Index.

ISED points out in December 2023, 20 GB plans were widely available from $30 to $40, calling it a “dramatic decline” when compared to average pricing of $73 in 2022.

It’s true that during Black Friday and Boxing Day are the best times to find a cellphone deal, but you have to hunt for them, usually from a flanker brand. Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US plans definitely have pressured Rogers, Telus and Bell to offer more competitive pricing.