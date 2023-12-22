Koodo and Freedom Black Friday Deals Return for Boxing Day

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

We’re beginning to see some Black Friday promo plans return as part of Boxing Day sales from wireless carriers.

Telus-owned Koodo has brought back its $55/70GB 5G plan we saw during Black Friday, an offering that was also made available to select existing customers. This plan includes your choice of 1 of 6 free perks, such as unlimited long distance pack, unlimited data and 5G speed boost, normally reserved for plans priced $55 or higher. Data overages are billed at $130/1GB.

As for Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile, their $29/10GB 4G LTE plan after Digital Discount is back. This price includes a $5/month credit for 24 months and offers unlimited talk and text nationwide for bring your own phone customers. This exact same promo plan debuted during Black Friday.

As we head into the actual Boxing Day week next week, stay tuned to see what other wireless deals might come our way.

Feel free to email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca with the wireless promo plans you’re seeing so we can share it with the community. 

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile Offers $25/100GB Canada-US Promo Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is ramping up its pricing to attract new customers, with a new promo that makes its already enticing $34/30GB 5G Canada-US Boxing Day plan look pale in comparison. According to an in-store flyer seen at Walmart and The Mobile Shop on Vancouver Island in B.C., it advertises a special $25/100GB 5G Canada-US...
Gary Ng
6 hours ago

Freedom Mobile Freebie: 50GB Prepaid Gets Nationwide Data Upgrade

Last year Freedom Mobile offered up an annual prepaid plan at $99 with 50GB of data. This plan did not include nationwide data access, but now that the company is owned by Quebecor’s Videotron, a free upgrade was sent out today to most of these existing customers. A text message explained, "Freedom Mobile Special Gift:...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Fizz Launches in Victoria and Abbotsford with 90% Off Discounts

Videotron’s discount wireless brand Fizz has expanded its presence in Western Canada with a beta launch in Victoria and Abbotsford in British Columbia. This move marks the brand's first venture outside Québec, where it has achieved significant success over the past five years. The beta launch in these cities is part of Fizz's gradual expansion...
Gary Ng
4 days ago