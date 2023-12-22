Koodo and Freedom Black Friday Deals Return for Boxing Day

We’re beginning to see some Black Friday promo plans return as part of Boxing Day sales from wireless carriers.

Telus-owned Koodo has brought back its $55/70GB 5G plan we saw during Black Friday, an offering that was also made available to select existing customers. This plan includes your choice of 1 of 6 free perks, such as unlimited long distance pack, unlimited data and 5G speed boost, normally reserved for plans priced $55 or higher. Data overages are billed at $130/1GB.

As for Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile, their $29/10GB 4G LTE plan after Digital Discount is back. This price includes a $5/month credit for 24 months and offers unlimited talk and text nationwide for bring your own phone customers. This exact same promo plan debuted during Black Friday.

As we head into the actual Boxing Day week next week, stay tuned to see what other wireless deals might come our way.

Feel free to email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca with the wireless promo plans you’re seeing so we can share it with the community.