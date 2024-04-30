Freedom Mobile Delays Apple Watch Nationwide Roaming

Earlier this month we told you Freedom Mobile was expanding coverage for Apple Watch cellular customers to get nationwide roaming, along with a data bonus.

Now, it appears those plans have been delayed. iPhone in Canada readers inform us a recent update from Freedom Mobile says the plans have been delayed. This is due to a temporary technical constraint, said Freedom Mobile, without going into the details.

Freedom points out customers can still use their Apple Watch on the Freedom network, but nationwide roaming isn’t here just yet.

The company said they “deeply regret” any inconvenience caused, while they come up with a solution. Freedom Mobile gave users an extra 5GB of total data to use and that’s still available on existing cellular networks for Apple Watch.

As it stands, subscribing to a cellular plan for Apple Watch costs $10/month on Freedom Mobile on top of a wireless plan, while it’s $15/month from Rogers, Telus and Bell.